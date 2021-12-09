Omicron variant: Targeted testing for those who visited Chelmsford Specsavers
Targeted Covid testing of visitors to a high street opticians is taking place after several cases of the Omicron variant were found.
Essex County Council said anybody who went to Specsavers in High Street, Chelmsford between 21 November and 6 December should take a Covid-19 test.
"Three confirmed and three highly probable cases" had been identified and linked to the branch, it said.
The authority added it was "essential we identify all cases".
Tests should be taken as soon as possible and those who do not have symptoms should take a lateral flow test, while those who do should isolate and take a PCR test, the council said.
'Reduce the spread'
"While the risks of any individual being infected with Omicron due to a visit to Specsavers are low, it is essential we identify all cases to help reduce the spread," a statement added.
Omicron has been detected in more than 30 countries, after first being discovered in South Africa.
Earlier this week, two "probable" cases of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant were found in Shoeburyness.
One of the first UK cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant was identified in the Essex borough of Brentwood last week.
Covid booster jabs will be offered to everyone in England who is eligible by the end of January.
On Wednesday, new rules, known as Plan B, were announced by the government, including compulsory wearing of masks in most public places, Covid passes for some venues and work from home guidance.
