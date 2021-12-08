Man arrested after body found in Southend
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after another man was found dead.
Essex Police were called to reports of a man unwell inside a property in Kursaal Way, Southend, at about 00:10 GMT.
A man in his 50s was declared dead at the scene and police appealed for information.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and was taken into police custody.
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe said: "I know this will be a concerning incident for people living in the area but we believe those involved are known to each other, it happened inside a private address, and there's no risk to the wider public."
A heightened police presence would be visible in the area, she added.
