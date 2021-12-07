Train crashes into car at level crossing in Frating near Colchester
A driver said she was "a bit shaken" after managing to get out of her car seconds before it was hit by a train at a level crossing.
The crash occurred at about 07:20 GMT at a crossing at Frating, near Colchester.
Sandra Roscoe, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, said she had stopped before the barrier came down, but a car behind shunted her forward and on to the track.
"It all happened so quickly", she said.
Ms Roscoe, who said the road near the crossing was icy, did not see the train approaching until her car had come to a stop.
"The barriers came down and I just turned to my left and I could see the train coming, so I just got out of the car and came behind the barrier," she said.
She watched "from six steps away" as the train hit her car, pushing it towards a side building.
"To be honest it all happened so quickly, I don't really recall it," Ms Roscoe said.
"The other witnesses were more frightened for me, I wasn't really aware of what I'd done."
Greater Anglia said about 50 passengers were travelling on the train which hit the car.
"Some people from the train came down to see if I was all right," Ms Roscoe said.
"I was, am absolutely fine, no injury. I have always hated going across the train track, because obviously there is always the potential this could happen."
Train services to and from London from Clacton-on Sea have been affected, and a rail replacement service is in place.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said "thankfully there are no casualties".
Commander Dave Bond said: "Thankfully the driver escaped from her car before the train arrived, and although the train struck the car, there are no injuries to the vehicle driver, the train driver or any passengers."
Juliette Maxam, media and public relations manager for Greater Anglia, said passengers had been transferred to a "rescue train" at 09:00.
British Transport Police and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch will investigate the crash.
All services from Clacton-on-Sea to London Liverpool Street were delayed in both directions, and trains between Colchester and Clacton and Walton were also affected.
