Early Ipswich Towns Funds cash due to be allocated
More than £1.2m released early from a Towns Fund deal is set to be allocated to three Suffolk projects.
Ipswich is one of 101 places in England which will benefit from government cash to support economic growth, with up to £25m promised for 11 projects.
Ipswich Borough Council is to consider giving the first cash to Suffolk New College, a Post Office revamp and the Ipswich Oasis.
The authority's executive is due to make the decision on Wednesday.
The Towns Fund, administered by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, is investing £3.6bn into towns and cities as part of the government's plan to "level up" towns and aid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
As part of the "grant offer" stage, 5% of those funds - £1.25m - has been released to fund early projects, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council is being asked to consider allocating £940,000 for Suffolk New College's new Net Zero Technology Campus and Sustainable Construction Centre, £230,000 for the old Post Office revamp on the Cornhill and £80,000 for the Ipswich Oasis (Town Centre Greening) project for tree and flower planting.
The college said if approval is granted, the money would be used for a the new technology campus and a new health and science campus, which recently secured planning permission and is due to begin construction in 2022.
The Post Office restoration project on Cornhill saw interior works begin in October for a fit-out that will see The Botanist open a restaurant in the historic building.
Meanwhile, the Ipswich Oasis Project will see trees and flowers planted across the town centre and Waterfront.
The second tranche of cash is due to be released in March 2022, subject to approval of business cases.