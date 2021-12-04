Terror suspect arrested at London Stansted Airport
A 26-year-old man has been arrested at London Stansted Airport on suspicion of "extreme right-wing" terrorism.
Counter Terrorism officers from the Metropolitan Police detained the UK national prior to boarding an outbound flight on Friday.
A search of an address in the Hastings area of Sussex was being carried out as part of the investigation, police said.
The man was taken to a south London police station and was later released on bail to return in late December.
Cdr Richard Smith, from the Met, said the arrest at the Essex airport on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism was linked to a "suspected extreme right-wing" threat.
He added there was not believed to be any imminent risk to the public.
