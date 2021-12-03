Laindon: Boy who murdered James Gibbons sentenced to 13 years
A 16-year-old boy who murdered a father-of-four in a row over a homeless man has been sentenced to at least 13 years in custody.
Joshuah Sparks killed James Gibbons after he confronted a group of youths who tried to steal food from the homeless man outside his house in Laindon, Essex on 2 May.
Mr Gibbons had given the man some food from his daughters' birthday party.
Sparks was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court for the fatal stabbing.
During the trial, the court heard that Mr Gibbons chased the group and was stabbed four times just yards from his home in Iris Mews.
Sparks, of Armada Close in Laindon, denied murder and claimed he acted in self defence but was found guilty by a jury last month.
Judge Mr Justice Charles Bourne lifted the legal restriction that usually prevents the identification of those under the age of 18.
The judge told Sparks: "It's very troubling that there's really no rational explanation for what you did and the original confrontation really had nothing to do with you at all.
"What you did is utterly out of proportion to anything done by anyone else involved in the incident, whichever side they were on."
Mr Gibbons had been celebrating his twin daughters' second birthday.
Homeless man Christopher French, who said he had been hit with a brick, said he saw Mr Gibbons chase the group down an alleyway.
He said he saw Mr Gibbons "wobbling around" before falling on the floor, so he ran back to his home to ask for an ambulance to be called.
Records showed the teenager searched on the internet for "stabbing in Laindon" and "consequences of accidentally killing someone" in the early hours of 3 May.
Essex Police also said that in the hours after the murder, Sparks admitted to the stabbing in a message in a Snapchat group, adding: "I don't care, I'm a psychopath."
Prosecutor Simon Taylor QC had told jurors said the defendant had run off to get a weapon then came back and used it.
'Terrified of our future'
Speaking outside court Mr Gibbons's family said: "There is nothing that anyone can say or do that would even begin to repair the damage that this has done to all of us as a family."
In a victim impact statement read in court by a family member, Mr Gibbons's partner Victoria Billingham said: "My children will spend their lives missing him and have a massive part of them missing.
"In all honesty, I'm terrified of our future."
She said Mr Gibbons "cherished" their twins and their two other children who were aged five and seven at the time of the attack, and he "worked extremely hard and long hours to make sure me and the kids wouldn't go without".
In another statement following the sentencing she said: "I am so thankful that the system worked for us, and we got justice for our beloved James."
"For me personally, it means that I can tell my children that the person who hurt their daddy was locked up for a very long time, and that is what happens when you break the law."
Mr Gibbons' mother, Wendy Richards, said the group Sparks was part of had "acted like a pack" and said the defendant was "a monster to me and I will never forgive him".
Christine Agnew QC, mitigating, said Sparks had no previous convictions and had shown "real remorse".
She added that he had an "unstable upbringing", and that from the age of 13 he "frequently went missing... during that time he slept rough".
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe said: "He has never shown any remorse for cruelly taking James' life.
"Not only that, Sparks' actions mean James' family are facing a first Christmas without him there."
