Drink-driver found guilty of killing friends in Loughton crash
- Published
A drink-driver has been found guilty of causing the deaths of two friends, after his DNA was found on an expired airbag.
Kane Faulkner-Wild, 23, was behind the wheel when the car hit a tree and was "torn almost in two" in Loughton, Essex, in August 2019.
Passengers Sophia Khan, 16, and Max Halcrow, 21, were killed - and two other teenagers seriously injured.
A police officer described the deaths as "tragic and completely preventable".
Chelmsford Crown Court heard Ms Khan had received her GCSE results just two days before her death.
Faulkner-Wild, from Epping, got behind the wheel of the BMW M3 after he had been drinking, the court was told.
There were five people inside the four-seater coupe - the defendant and four passengers - when it left the road and struck a tree in Goldings Hill at around 02:00 BST on 24 August, 2019.
Front seat passenger Ms Khan and Mr Halcrow, who was in the seat behind her, both died.
The other two passengers, Mae Hunt and Alana Cooper, then aged 17 and 16, both sustained serious injuries.
Ms Cooper, who was "perched in the middle" between the two rear passengers, spent a month in hospital, prosecutor Meyrick Williams said.
He told the court Faulkner-Wild tried to claim that Ms Khan had been driving, although she was trapped in the front passenger seat with her seatbelt on.
Faulkner-Wild had been driving "too fast" and "ignored a request to slow down", he said.
Passing police officers noticed the crash and saw Faulkner-Wild by the driver's door, Mr Williams said.
The defendant's DNA was found on the driver's airbag and his fingerprints were on the driver's door, he added.
'Tragic and preventable'
Mr Williams said that Faulkner-Wild suffered injuries "consistent with him being the driver" and his blood alcohol level was found to be above the drink-drive limit.
The defendant had denied all charges but was found guilty of causing the deaths of two of his passengers by dangerous driving, as well as causing serious injury by dangerous driving, Essex Police said.
Det Sgt Sam Nason said the two deaths were "tragic and completely preventable", and that the surviving passengers were left with "serious life-changing injuries".
"Kane Faulkner-Wild should not have got behind the wheel that night after he knew that he had been drinking and wasn't safe to do so," he said.
"Two families will now live with the knowledge that their daughter and son were taken too soon."
Faulkner-Wild will be sentenced next month.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk