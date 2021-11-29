Port of Tilbury: Ten new silos at UK's largest grain terminal
Ten "giant" silos have been built at the UK's largest grain terminal at the Port of Tilbury in Essex.
The metal silos, which store grain, are 30m (100ft) tall and have a combined capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes.
Construction work began earlier this year on the site next to the concrete silos that were damaged by in 2020.
The port said the new silos had been built "to the highest health and safety standards" and would be in operation for the 2022 harvest.
Peter Ward, commercial director at the Port of Tilbury said it was "great to see" them.
"The terminal is a key facility in the South-East of England and an essential part of the UK agricultural supply chain for imports and exports," he said.
The silos damaged in the fire have been demolished and would be replaced for a return to operation in 2023, the port said.
