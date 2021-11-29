Essex firefighters called to rescue calf in River Stort
- Published
Fire fighters have rescued a calf which had become stuck in a river.
A member of the public spotted the animal trapped, halfway up its legs, in the River Stort on the Essex/Hertfordshire border on Sunday at 14:00 GMT.
Fire crews including the Chelmsford animal rescue unit helped lift the calf out of the water and onto the riverbank at Hunsdon near Harlow.
It was then reunited with its owner and other calves.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was notified about the animal by a person who used the "what3words" phone app to pinpoint the calf's location.
