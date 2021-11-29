Covid-19 Omicron variant case linked to Brentwood primary school
One of the first UK cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been linked to a primary school in Essex.
Following further contract tracing of a case that emerged in Brentwood, there was a confirmed link to Larchwood Primary School in Pilgrims Hatch, Essex County Council said.
It said specialist testing was being made available for all staff and remote learning introduced for one class.
The case has already been linked to a church and a branch of KFC in the town.
The council said in a tweet: "We appreciate that this is an unsettling time for parents, pupils and the school community but we take the time to remind everyone that this is a precautionary measure."
The council had already announced that anyone who attended Trinity Church in Brentwood on 21 November and KFC in the High Street on 19 November should take a PCR test.
Mobile testing units have been deployed to the area .
The authority said the aim was to "understand what, if any, spread of the new variant may have occurred".
The case in Brentwood was linked to a single case in Nottingham involving international travel to Southern Africa, the authority said.
It asked that anybody who had visited the church in Pilgrims Hatch and staff, customers and delivery workers at the KFC between between 14:00 and 17:00 GMT and had Covid-19 symptoms, must isolate immediately and book a PCR test.
Those without symptoms should still get a PCR test but do not need to self-isolate unless their test is positive.
They can visit two mobile testing units for drive-through appointments only, which will be open between 09:00 and 16:00 GMT from Monday at Basildon Cherrydown car park - which can be booked via the national booking system - and at the Brentwood Centre, in Doddinghurst Road, which does not require pre-booking.
Those who test positive, have any symptoms, or are contact traced following contact with someone who tests positive, should self-isolate immediately.
The council's director of public health, Dr Mike Gogarty, said: "The aim is to understand what, if any, spread of the new variant within the local community may have occurred and limit the opportunity for any further spread. Robust contact tracing has taken place following identification of the single case.
"While this work takes place, it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions - get a PCR test if you have symptoms, isolate when asked, wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces, ventilate rooms, get your vaccine and boosters as soon as you can.
"It is important to break the chain of transmission as quickly as possible, which is the aim of the additional testing. The quickest way of doing this is for individuals who test positive to self-isolate immediately.
"Even if you are feeling well, I would urge everyone to play their part to keep their community safe."
