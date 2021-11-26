I'm A Celebrity: Care home residents face insects and snakes challenge
Care home residents ate insects and held snakes in a challenge inspired by the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! show.
Mountfitchet House, in Stansted Mountiftchet, Essex, held its own version of ITV's bushtucker trials.
Doreen Barber, 96, who ate crickets and grasshoppers, said: "We laughed non-stop the whole afternoon."
The care home said it was always looking for "fun and exciting activities".
External animal providers sent in a two-metre-long (6ft 6in) albino snake, while other insects were eaten with the help of another expert.
Ms Barber said: "We had so much fun taking part in the challenges - we are always up for trying something new, and we laughed non-stop the whole afternoon.
"I couldn't believe how gentle and soft the snake was. The insects were rather dry, and maybe a bit too healthy for us.
"We much preferred the milkshakes which were actually a surprise treat, as they were banana and chocolate flavoured."
Jane Maxwell, the home's manager, said residents were "thrilled" at the challenge.
"Everyone loved getting a chance to hold the snakes and tarantulas, and trying the edible insects in front of 'Ant and Dec' really did make them laugh.
"Life in a care home isn't all knitting and nattering."
