I'm A Celebrity: Care home residents face insects and snakes challenge

Published
Image source, Care UK/PAMedia
Image caption,
Doreen Barber was like the Queen of the Jungle and happily ate some grubs

Care home residents ate insects and held snakes in a challenge inspired by the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! show.

Mountfitchet House, in Stansted Mountiftchet, Essex, held its own version of ITV's bushtucker trials.

Doreen Barber, 96, who ate crickets and grasshoppers, said: "We laughed non-stop the whole afternoon."

The care home said it was always looking for "fun and exciting activities".

Image source, Care UK/PAMedia
Image caption,
Doreen Barber (left), 96, with Mary Tierney, 92, said she "loved meeting the jungle animals the most"

External animal providers sent in a two-metre-long (6ft 6in) albino snake, while other insects were eaten with the help of another expert.

Ms Barber said: "We had so much fun taking part in the challenges - we are always up for trying something new, and we laughed non-stop the whole afternoon.

"I couldn't believe how gentle and soft the snake was. The insects were rather dry, and maybe a bit too healthy for us.

"We much preferred the milkshakes which were actually a surprise treat, as they were banana and chocolate flavoured."

Image source, Care UK/PAMedia
Image caption,
Even Ant and Dec popped in to help with the challenges

Jane Maxwell, the home's manager, said residents were "thrilled" at the challenge.

"Everyone loved getting a chance to hold the snakes and tarantulas, and trying the edible insects in front of 'Ant and Dec' really did make them laugh.

"Life in a care home isn't all knitting and nattering."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

