Brentwood bar Bloc 40 fails in later entry time bid after stabbings
A bar where two people were stabbed has had an application to extend its last entry time rejected.
Bloc 40 in Brentwood applied to push back the time from midnight to 01:00 GMT for the event on 26 November.
Essex Police told Brentwood Borough Council's licensing committee notice to make the changes was too short.
Two men in their 20s were left with non-life-threatening stab wounds to their legs in the knifings just after 01:20 BST on 29 May.
The venue's last entry time was brought forward to midnight following the stabbings, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It is allowed to stay open until 03:00.
