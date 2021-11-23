Sir David Amess: Message from the Pope to be read at service
A service at Westminster Cathedral will be held on Tuesday for Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP who was killed serving his constituents.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be among the senior politicians attending.
A message from the Pope will be read during the requiem mass at the Roman Catholic cathedral in London.
It follows Monday's service in Southend during which thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects.
The Conservative MP for Southend West was stabbed to death while holding a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October.
The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, will preside and Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, will deliver a message from Pope Francis during the Westminster Cathedral service.
During the memorial service in Southend, the former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe, a friend of Sir David's, read a statement on behalf of the Amess family, which asked people to "set aside hatred" and urged tolerance.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with his murder and also with preparing acts of terrorism between 1 May 2019 and 28 September this year.
He is due to enter pleas in December.
