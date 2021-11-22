Essex maternity units battle staff shortages
- Published
Maternity units in Essex are battling staff shortages following resignations, latest figures show.
The Mid and South Essex Hospital Trust says its three hospitals in Basildon, Southend and Broomfield "face challenges" with a shortage of both midwives and consultants.
A trust report said midwives "continue to resign", citing work-life balance.
Its recruitment drive resulted in 33 newly trained midwives, but it needs four to six consultants.
The report to the trust board said that of the 33 new preceptor midwives - newly qualified midwives who undergo a period of training on the job - 13 of them were based at Basildon, 11 at Broomfield, near Chelmsford, and nine at Southend, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"There remain midwifery workforce challenges at all three maternity units," the report said.
"There is a risk that recruitment may be unsuccessful due to challenges in culture and clinical activity.
"The midwifery workforce remains a particular challenge due to midwives continuing to resign - moving out of midwifery for work-life balance.
"Recruitment for four consultants is in progress. The trust would require another four to six consultants to be compliant."
The trust's figures reflect concern over a national shortage of midwives and the weekend saw hundreds join March with Midwives vigils to raise awareness of the NHS "maternity crisis".
Last week, a mother told the BBC that her partner helped her give birth at home because there were no midwives available and the maternity delivery suite at Peterborough City Hospital (PCH) was shut.
Jo Bennis, chief nurse and director of infection, prevention and control at PCH, said it had "been short of qualified midwives" but had "other roles in these areas to support the teams".
The government has said it was aiming to hire an extra 1,200 midwives nationally.