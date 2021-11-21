Second bird flu outbreak discovered in Essex
A second outbreak of bird flu has been discovered in Essex, government officials confirmed.
The H5N1 virus - which is highly contagious and can decimate poultry flocks - was found at a premises near North Fambridge, Maldon.
Temporary control zones covering 3km (1.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) are in place around the affected site.
Last week a case of H5NI was discovered at a animal sanctuary near Frinton-on-Sea, about 27 miles (44km) away.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said further tests were being carried out to determine the pathogenicity of the latest case.
Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive, but Essex County Council said the health risk to the general public was very low.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been in place across Great Britain since 3 November, after the discovery of a strain of avian flu in a small poultry unit in Warwickshire, and several cases have since been confirmed across the UK.
The AIPZ means bird keepers need to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks.
