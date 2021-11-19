Westcliff: Man jailed for punch killed James Avis
A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for punching and killing a man in a "preventable tragedy".
Radu Ciobanu hit James Avis after they had spent the day drinking with a group of people on 25 September in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex.
Mr Avis, 35, fell to the floor and hit his head. He was taken to hospital and later died.
Ciobanu, 24, of Kings Chase, Witham, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Basildon Crown Court.
Essex Police said the pair got into an argument during the afternoon and Ciobanu headbutted Mr Avis.
They then "resolved their differences" but later got into another argument in the evening and Ciobanu suggested they settle the matter through a fight, the force said.
They left the address in Hainault Avenue and Ciobanu punched Mr Avis.
He was initially arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and then later charged with manslaughter after Mr Avis died.
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe described the incident as a "needless and preventable tragedy".
"Radu Ciobanu did not intend to kill James but, ultimately, his actions had fatal consequences," she said.
"This case highlights how violence of any kind can end in tragedy.
"You don't have to go out with the intent to cause someone's death for an altercation to end up in heartbreak.
"It is simply not worth it."
