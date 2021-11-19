Harlow murder inquiry: Police release photo of victim
Police have released a photograph of a man found fatally injured following an assault at property.
Cristian-Marin Patru, 24, was found at an address in The Hides, Harlow, Essex, at about 17:40 GMT on 8 November.
Mr Patru was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jaden Drake, 23, of Bournemouth; Fraser Chung, of Cheshunt, Hertfordshire; and Igors Anderson, of Harlow, both 18, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday charged with his murder.
They are next due in court on 4 February with a provisional trial date set for 9 May.
The force is appealing for anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, to come forward.
