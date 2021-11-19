BBC News

Harlow murder inquiry: Police release photo of victim

Cristian-Marin Patru, 24, was found injured at a property in The Hides, Harlow, on 8 November

Police have released a photograph of a man found fatally injured following an assault at property.

Cristian-Marin Patru, 24, was found at an address in The Hides, Harlow, Essex, at about 17:40 GMT on 8 November.

Mr Patru was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jaden Drake, 23, of Bournemouth; Fraser Chung, of Cheshunt, Hertfordshire; and Igors Anderson, of Harlow, both 18, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday charged with his murder.

They are next due in court on 4 February with a provisional trial date set for 9 May.

The force is appealing for anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, to come forward.

Police were called to the property on Monday

