Sir David Amess: Southend funeral plans revealed
Plans for a funeral service for Southend West MP Sir David Amess have been revealed in the town.
Sir David, 69, was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on 15 October.
Following a service at St Mary's Church, Prittlewell, on Monday, there will be a horse-drawn procession through the streets.
There will be a funeral mass the following day at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in London.
Monday's private service at the Church of England parish church, led by the Reverend Paul Mackay and the Reverend Monsignor Kevin William Hale, will begin at 13:00 GMT and will only be attended by the family of Sir David, who was married with four daughters and a son.
People will be able to listen live to the service on BBC Essex.
The casket will then be carried in a horse-drawn hearse, pausing for a few minutes outside the Civic Centre in Victoria Avenue and Sir David's Iveagh Hall constituency office in Leigh Road, before returning to the chapel of rest.
Southend Borough Council leader, Ian Gilbert, said residents could pay their respects by lining the streets and writing in the book of condolence in the Jubilee Room at the Civic Centre before it closes at 19:00.
"We understand residents want to pay their respects to our much-loved Sir David and although, for security reasons, we are unable to invite the public into the church for the service, there are other ways for people to pay their respects," he said.
"It will be an incredibly emotional day and although Sir David's family are keen for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time, they understand there are many others in the city who knew and loved him.
"With that in mind, anyone who would like to listen to the service can do so on BBC Essex."
The council has asked residents to spread out along the procession route, wear a face covering if they are able to and respect social distancing measures.
Estimated timings for Monday, 22 November
•12:15 - church bells will toll
•13:00 - memorial service begins
•14:10 - memorial service ends
•14:15 - procession will begin from East Street
•14:20 - the horse-drawn hearse will pause at the Civic Centre
•14:35 - the hearse will pause at Iveagh Hall
Sir David's family has requested that in lieu of flowers or other tributes, donations could be made to charities that Sir David supported - The Dog's Trust, The Music Man Project, Prost8, Endometriosis UK and the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue.
A week after Sir David's death, residents and shopkeepers bowed their heads in silence, applauded and released blue balloons in memory of the MP.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with his murder and preparing terrorist acts.
