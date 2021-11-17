Southend death: Murder probe after woman falls from height
Police have begun a murder investigation after the death of a woman who had "fallen from a height".
Officers were called to concerns for a woman at the Bewley Court tower block in Whittingham Avenue, Southend, on 10 November.
Essex Police said the woman, who was in her 20s, died in hospital on Monday and it was treating her death as murder.
A 26-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
