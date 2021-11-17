Grace Millane's family upset over choke-death manslaughter sentencing
By Charlie Jones
BBC News
- Published
The family of murdered backpacker Grace Millane said they were disappointed at the sentence given to a man who choked another woman to death during sex.
Ms Millane, 22, was killed in New Zealand by a man who claimed she asked to be strangled during sex.
Her family, from Wickford, Essex, have since campaigned for the so-called rough sex defence to be banned.
They said they were upset at the case of Sophie Moss, and the sentence given to her killer Sam Pybus.
Ms Moss was found unconscious at home in Darlington, County Durham, in February and died in hospital.
Pybus was jailed for four years and eight months for manslaughter after admitting he applied prolonged pressure to her neck, saying she encouraged him to choke her during sex.
At the Court of Appeal, Lady Justice Macur and two other judges rejected an attempt by the attorney general to increase his sentence.
In a statement, the Millane family said: "We are so disappointed that despite the changes to the law, the sentencing doesn't reflect that a life has been taken.
"Sophie Moss did not consent to her own murder. Our thoughts are with her family, they deserve justice as they have been left with their own life sentence."
Ms Millane's cousin Hannah O'Callaghan previously said the New Zealand court case was "truly horrendous" and it felt like her cousin was on trial, yet not able to defend herself.
"Men must not be allowed to use this defence as an excuse to kill women, knowing they can get a lesser sentence," she added.
Grace Millane's murder led to increased concerns about the defence and a campaign group formed to put pressure on ministers to ban it.
In 2020, the defence was outlawed as part of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, but campaigners said men were still relying on it in court.
The group We Can't Consent To This said the case of Sophie Moss had highlighted the need for further change.
Spokeswoman Fiona Mackenzie said: "We were horrified to see the court accept Pybus' claim that Sophie had consented, and was a willing participant, in what Lady Macur called a 'risky sexual practice'.
"This is despite this never being tested in court and despite this being strongly refuted by Sophie's former long-term partner and by Sam Pybus' ex-wife.
"Sophie Moss deserves better and Parliament must return to this."
