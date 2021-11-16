Simon Dobbin: Reward offered as police treat death as murder
A £20,000 reward is being offered by police investigating the death of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked after a match.
Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015.
A post-mortem examination found a direct link between the injuries he had sustained and his death last October.
Thirteen people were previously convicted but police said they were now treating Mr Dobbin's death as homicide.
His widow Nicole Dobbin and their daughter Emily said they wanted "justice" for him.
Mr Dobbin was set upon as he walked to the railway station following his team's 0-0 draw on 21 March 2015.
He was left unable to walk or talk, and died at his home in Mildenhall, Suffolk, on 21 October 2020, aged 48.
Mr Dobbin's daughter Emily, 22, said: "Somebody's got to pay for what they've done because we've suffered as a family.
"We've lost a great person and if somebody is charged or found guilty, hopefully it will help deter people from getting involved in such hideous crimes.
"People shouldn't go to a football match and not come home the same person.
"They should have enjoyed their day but it was destroyed."
Police said officers would be approaching the 13 people who were previously convicted.
Eight men were found guilty of violent disorder, while one admitted the charge. Three men were jailed for conspiracy to commit violent disorder.
Another man was found guilty of assisting an offender by hiding the group while police were conducting a search.
Lead investigator, Det Supt Stephen Jennings, said he believed "some of those involved, of those 13, were responsible for the assault on Simon".
He added: "It was a small number of Southend United fans involved that day and they're not reflective of Blues fans as a whole.
"I believe people will have heard who was responsible - I need you to come forward."