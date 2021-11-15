Loughton: Two killed after car crashed into tree
Two people died and two were injured after a man crashed a car into a tree after a night at a pub, a court heard.
Sophia Khan, 16, and Max Halcrow, 21, were killed when the car, driven by Kane Faulkner-Ward, was "torn almost in two", Chelmsford Crown Court heard.
Teenagers Alana Cooper and Mae Hunt were injured in the crash in Loughton, Essex, in August 2019.
Mr Faulkner-Ward denies causing the deaths of Ms Khan and Mr Halcrow by dangerous driving.
He also denies causing their deaths by careless driving while over the drink-drive alcohol limit and causing serious injury to Ms Cooper and Ms Hunt by dangerous driving.
The court heard Ms Khan drove her father's four-seater BMW coupe to a pub in Loughton, Essex, with Ms Cooper, then aged 16 and Ms Hunt, then aged 17.
Chelmsford Crown Court heard the girls then met defendant Mr Faulkner-Wild, 23, of Connaught Avenue, Chingford, and Mr Halcrow at the Hollybush pub.
Mr Faulkner-Wild was driving the car when it crashed into a tree on Goldings Hill at about 02:00 BST on 24 August, prosecutors said.
Ms Hunt and Ms Cooper said Mr Faulkner-Wild was driving too fast and ignored a request to slow down, the court heard.
Prosecutor Meyrick Williams said Ms Khan, who was in the front passenger seat, and Mr Halcrow, sat behind her, "stood no chance" in the crash.
The court heard Mr Faulkner-Wild said he had no recollection of the crash.
"He has made no admission that he was the driver," Mr Williams said.
'Life-changing injuries'
At the scene, Mr Faulkner-Wild said Ms Khan, who was trapped in the front passenger seat with her seatbelt on, had been driving, the court heard.
The prosecutor said Mr Faulkner-Wild's DNA was on the driver's airbag and his fingerprints were on the driver's door.
The prosecutor said that the defendant sent a WhatsApp message after the crash saying "I'm ducked", which he suggested was a typo for an expletive.
Ms Hunt was sat behind the driver while Ms Cooper was "perched in the middle" of the two rear passenger seats.
Ms Cooper spent a month in hospital and suffered "life-changing injuries", while Ms Hunt spent a week in hospital, the jury was told.
The trial continues.
