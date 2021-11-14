Basildon: Three teens released in fatal crash probe after van fled police
Two teenagers arrested over a crash in which a 17-year-old boy died when a van hit a wall after fleeing police have been released under investigation.
A third teenager was released on bail following the crash in part of Basildon about 02:30 GMT on Saturday.
Essex Police said officers tried to stop the white Citroen Berlingo van shortly before it struck the wall in Pound Lane, Bowers Gifford.
One person was still in a "potentially serious condition," police said.
They were among three people taken to hospital after the crash.
Those arrested were held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
The woman, 18, and boy, 17, have now been released under investigation, while a girl, 17, has been bailed until 1 December.
The force said it had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
It also said it was continuing to appeal for witnesses and any relevant video footage.
