Basildon: Boy, 17, dead and three hurt after van fails to stop for police
A 17-year-old boy has died after a van hit a wall after failing to stop for police.
Three other people were taken to hospital following the crash in part of Basildon just after 02:30 GMT.
Essex Police said officers tried to stop the white Citroen Berlingo van shortly before it struck the wall in Pound Lane, Bowers Gifford.
A woman, 18, girl and boy, both 17, have been arrested. The case has been referred to the police watchdog.
The three people arrested are being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
Senior Investigating Officer Insp Mark Fraser said: "My officers have been working through the night to begin to establish the circumstances leading up to this collision in which a young man sadly lost his life.
"I need anyone who saw what happened or has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact my team."
The road has been reopened after being shut for a number of hours.
