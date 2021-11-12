B1008: Warning signs to be added at site of fatal crash
Warning signs are being added to a road leading to a roundabout where a fatal crash took place.
In April, a man in his 60s died after the Audi he was driving hit the roundabout at Warners Farm on the B1008 in Little Waltham.
Essex Police said no other vehicles were believed to have been involved.
An investigation into the crash recommended the use of "roundabout ahead" warning signs with "reduce speed now".
Police officers were called to the scene at 13:45 BST on 12 April after reports a car had left the road.
Analysis of the road from the past 10 years identified a pattern of collisions at the roundabout, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
There have been three incidents in the last six years of vehicles approaching the roundabout northbound towards Great Dunmow at inappropriate speed, hitting the roundabout and overturning.
Essex Highways had previously been questioned over the length of time between a fatal collision and remedial measures being installed.
Previously, measures would have to be added to the next financial year's allocation of casualty reduction sites, which led to a significant delay, but now they can be installed in the same financial year.