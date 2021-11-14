BBC News

Essex: Remembrance poppies glow in night photographs

Published
Image source, Kevin Jay
Image caption,
Kevin Jay used a cut out of a solider, along with his lighting technique, at Walton-on-the-Naze war memorial

A photographer has made his own tribute to Remembrance Sunday by creating trails of glowing poppies at a series of local landmarks.

Kevin Jay, of Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, uses a slow shutter speed and a technique known as light drawing to add illuminated poppies and colourful wisps to his night photography.

"I share them on Facebook and Instagram and I get comments saying how beautiful they are, and how appropriate they think it is for Remembrance Day," he said.

"It's a day of national importance, and it's good to do something for that."

Image source, Kevin Jay
Image caption,
World War One soldier Pt Herbert Columbine, who was awarded the Victoria Cross, is given the Kevin Jay treatment in his home town of Walton-the-Naze
Image source, Kevin Jay
Image caption,
A red light held behind a stencil cut-out creates the poppy shapes. "I hold it in different positions, turning the light on and off," said Kevin, who took this photo at Frinton-on-Sea
Image source, Kevin Jay
Image caption,
Kevin said he used a tool "a bit like a light sabre" to create the green light trails, as seen at Naze Tower, Walton-on-the Naze
Image source, Kevin Jay
Image caption,
Kevin creates an orb - seen here at Clacton beach - by holding a light at arm's length and passing it up and down at eight points "I'm in the middle there," he said.

