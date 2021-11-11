Three men arrested in Bournemouth over Harlow death
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a property.
Essex Police said a man in his 20s died at an address in The Hides, Harlow, at about 17:40 GMT on Monday.
The force said two men, aged 18 and 23, were arrested at an address in Bournemouth.
Det Ch Insp Ant Alcock said inquiries were ongoing and the force would continue to have high visibility patrols in the area.
"If [anybody has] any concerns or information please don't hesitate to speak to one of our officers," he said.
The force would also like to hear from anyone who has relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage - especially from between 15:00 and 18:30.
Det Ch Insp Alcock said officers had worked with Dorset Police to make the arrests and it was an example of "how we work with other forces, across boundaries, as we seek to get justice for the victim and his family".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk