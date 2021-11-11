Bird flu outbreak discovered on farm near Frinton-on-Sea
An outbreak of bird flu has been discovered at a farm in Essex, government officials have confirmed.
The H5N1 virus - which is highly contagious and can decimate poultry flocks - was found at a property near Frinton-on-Sea.
Temporary control zones covering 3km (1.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) are in place around the affected site.
Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been in place across Great Britain since 3 November, after the discovery of a strain of avian flu in a small poultry unit in Warwickshire.
The AIPZ means bird keepers need to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks.
Bird flu has also been confirmed at a wild bird rescue centre in Worcestershire.
