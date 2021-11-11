Vandalised Purfleet Tommy silhouettes stand again
- Published
Silhouettes of 26 soldiers killed in World War One have been recreated and given a new home after being vandalised.
Some of the wooden statues in Purfleet, Essex, had their heads snapped off outside the town's heritage centre in May 2020.
ACS Stainless Steel made replacements in 8mm carbon steel, free of charge.
They have been unveiled on an embankment of the River Thames in the town.
The original wooden silhouettes were exhibited on Purfleet's communal green as part of the national centenary commemoration for the end of World War One in 2018.
Afterwards they were put on display outside the heritage centre.
Following the vandalism, ACS, based in Leeds, offered to make replacements and after a series of delays due to the pandemic and obtaining planning permission, they were installed in time for Armistice Day.
Purfleet resident, Lisa Wright, who originally organised a fundraising campaign to replace them, said it was "immensely important" to get them back.
She called the vandalism "sickening".
"There was no doubt that the whole community was appalled by what happened," she said.
"People in Purfleet felt it was an assault on any link to military connections and those who lost their lives.
"Long may they stand untouched."
On its website, ACS Stainless Steel said: "We do hope that these new figures will look over the Thames and towards Canary Wharf for many decades to come."