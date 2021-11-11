Work begins to save Mersea Island harbour from erosion
- Published
Work has started to save an island harbour under threat from rising sea levels and erosion.
Dredged sand and gravel is being moved from Harwich harbour to areas near Mersea Island in Essex.
The Mersea Harbour Protection Trust said the scheme would help protect its harbour as well as wildlife sites, oyster beds and waterfront properties.
The project is being supported by Harwich Haven Authority, the Environment Agency and the RSPB.
Dredged material is being transferred to Cobmarsh Island, Packing Marsh Island, Old Hall Point and Shinglehead Point at Tollesbury Wick.
The dredging, which will take 18 months, will also deepen Harwich harbour so that it can accept larger ships.
Mark Dixon of the Mersea Harbour Protection Trust said: "Without the recharge Mersea harbour would cease to exist as we know it within a 50 year period as rising sea levels and more frequent storms from climate change begin to wash away our natural defences of salt marsh and mudflats.
"The generosity and professional help we have had from Harwich Haven Authority, the Environment Agency and the RSPB have enabled future generations of people and wildlife a chance to manage and adapt as climate change begins to impact on this fragile coastline."
The trust, which has been campaigning since 2014 for the protection scheme, said the recharged materials will slow down erosion, ensuring the harbour can remain active and usable.
Brushwood fencing has been installed at two locations to ensure no material can move into any navigable channels.