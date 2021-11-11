TikTok rabbit-lovers inundated with rescue bunnies
A family which started off with two rabbits says it has found itself with 50 after putting bunny education films on TikTok.
Emma Clough was persuaded by daughters Rosie, 12, and Jasmine, 19, to buy them a rabbit each a year ago.
Miss Clough said they "somehow managed to acquire a few more" and had now set up "Bun Village" rescue at their home near Brentwood, Essex.
But she said they now needed to re-home some rabbits to make space for others.
The family acquired their first rescue rabbits when they moved house and were left some by the home's previous owner.
Since the release of the TikTok videos, other families have turned up at their home, now dubbed Bun Village, with rabbits they could no longer care for.
"We have the space but it's all escalated. We can't keep keeping them," said Mrs Clough.
Jasmine Clough said: "A lot of people don't do their research. And that's why some of them come to us ill because they haven't been vaccinated and things like that.
"It's just horrible to see, but nice in a way, because we can help those bunnies.
"In the daytime the rabbits are allowed to free-roam. Some of them use the cat flap and let themselves in."
The family cat has now become used to the rabbits and also sleeps with them.
Local people have helped out with donations of vegetables, hay and pellets for the creatures but the family would like to find suitable homes for some of the rabbits.