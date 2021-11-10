Leigh-on-Sea murder probe: Man who died named as Philip Mersh
- Published
A man who died in hospital two days after an assault has been named by police.
Philip Mersh, 43, sustained serious injuries in the incident in Broadway, Leigh-on-Sea, at about 18:00 GMT on 31 October, Essex Police said.
A 31-year-old man from Southend has been charged with GBH with intent but the force said it was treating it as a murder inquiry.
Mr Mersh's family said their world had been "shattered" by his death.
He was described as a "soul mate, an amazing daddy, a loving son, caring brother and loyal friend".
"Phil touched so many people with joy and laughter," the family said in a tribute.
"Our lives will never be the same without him, never will be forgotten, forever in our hearts."
Essex Police has appealed for anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact officers.
