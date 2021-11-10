Puffin in rare inland sighting at Abberton Reservoir
- Published
An unusual sighting of a puffin on a body of inland water has been recorded.
The seabird was filmed at the Essex Wildlife Trust's Abberton Reservoir, near Colchester, on Tuesday by a person on its island hide.
It is believed to be the first time the species has been spotted there, the trust said.
The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO), which recently warned of a UK puffin population decline, said such an occurrence was "incredibly rare".
Half of the UK's puffin population is at only a few sites including the RSPB's Bempton Cliffs reserve in East Yorkshire and the Farne Islands and Coquet Island off the Northumberland coast.
The Abberton Reservoir Nature Discovery Park, which is visited by up to 40,000 ducks, swans and geese visit each year, is about seven miles (11km) from the coast at Mersea Island.
Last week, the BTO said puffins could largely disappear from the UK as a result of climate change over the coming years.
Its recent Climate Change Report indicated that the country's puffin population could decline if global warming was not checked.
Director of science and lead author of the report, Prof James Pearce-Higgins, said, "When we heard about the puffin at Abberton Reservoir, we were amazed as an inland occurrence of this beautiful seabird is incredibly rare.
"Unfortunately, if we fail to keep global temperatures down we could lose around 90% of our breeding puffins by 2050 due to the impacts of warming on our seas, and they will become harder to see everywhere."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk