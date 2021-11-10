Hyde Hall: Winter light trail returns to RHS gardens
- Published
An evening winter light trail at a Royal Horticultural Society garden is set to open with more than 1,100 coloured lights.
Some 8.6km (5.3 miles) of cable are also being used for the Glow event at RHS Hyde Hall, near Rettendon in Essex.
A selection of its garden areas, including the Winter Garden's willow structures, will be lit up.
For its second year, a longer route allows visitors to journey through the Australia and New Zealand garden.
