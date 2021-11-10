BBC News

Hyde Hall: Winter light trail returns to RHS gardens

Image source, John Fairhall / BBC
Image caption,
More than 1,100 coloured lights and 8.6km of cable are being used for the Glow event

An evening winter light trail at a Royal Horticultural Society garden is set to open with more than 1,100 coloured lights.

Some 8.6km (5.3 miles) of cable are also being used for the Glow event at RHS Hyde Hall, near Rettendon in Essex.

A selection of its garden areas, including the Winter Garden's willow structures, will be lit up.

For its second year, a longer route allows visitors to journey through the Australia and New Zealand garden.

Image source, John Fairhall / BBC
Image caption,
The illuminated gardens will light up the night sky at the evening event
Image source, John Fairhall / BBC
Image caption,
A winding route goes through a selection of the garden areas

