Amazon worker dies at Tilbury distribution centre
A worker at an Amazon distribution centre has died after being found in staff toilets on Sunday.
East of England Ambulance Service said it was called to the site at Tilbury, Essex at 08:10 GMT on Sunday to reports of a person who was unwell but they died at the scene.
The BBC understands the site was not operational, the male employee was not on shift and the incident was not work-related.
Amazon said it was "deeply saddened".
Essex Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
In a statement, Amazon said: "[The person's] family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we're supporting them and our employees during this difficult time."
The Tilbury site usually runs a 24/7 schedule but the distribution centre is closed every so often to allow for maintenance.
