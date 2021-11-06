Cop26: Protests held in Cambridge, Northampton and Norwich
Thousands of people have marched through Cambridge, Norwich and Northampton as part of a global day of climate crisis action.
Action was held across many UK cities as leaders meet at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
Gatherings were also held at Woodbridge, Suffolk, and St Albans, Hertfordshire. About 40 protesters demonstrated at Luton Airport.
The campaigners are calling for urgent action on climate change.
Northamptonshire Police tweeted at least 80 people took part in a march through Northampton town centre.
Supt Richard Tompkins said: "I'd like to thank those members of the public who may have been affected by the protest this afternoon."
