Life-limited son a time-travelling superhero, says Tilbury dad
- Published
A father whose son is one of the oldest survivors of a terminal illness says the seven-year-old is a "time-travelling superhero".
Jackson Garwood, from East Tilbury in Essex, was given a year to live at the age of one when he was diagnosed with Krabbe disease.
His father Darren Garwood, 40, has written the fourth in a series of children's stories starring Jackson.
He features as a superhero having adventures while he dreams.
Krabbe disease is a genetic neurological condition which causes the degeneration of mental and motor skills.
Life expectancy for children with the disorder is just two and Mr Garwood said Jackson had defied the odds.
He said: "Jackson can't walk, talk or sit up, but we've always read him lots of stories and he loves it.
"One day his mum and I were wondering what he dreams about - and that began the idea of a story about a boy who has no powers during the day but at night he is a superhero in his dreams.
"He will never be able to do what other children can do, so maybe he has adventures in his dreams."
The latest book features Jackson travelling back in time to save the dinosaurs.
Previous books have seen him tackling pollution and travelling to the moon. They have sold about 20,000 copies, according to Mr Garwood.
He said parents have written to him saying their children look forward to going to bed so "they can be superheroes like Jackson".
Mr Garwood and his wife Rebecca, 37, also have two daughters, aged four years and five months old.
