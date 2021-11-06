BBC News

Vange woman's death no longer treated as suspicious

Police were called about concerns for the welfare of a woman in Dewsgreen in Vange, Essex, on Thursday morning

A man arrested over the death of a woman in her 60s has been released from custody, police have said.

Officers were called about concerns for the welfare of a woman in Dewsgreen in Vange, Essex, shortly after 06:40 GMT on Thursday.

Essex Police said a post-mortem examination revealed no-one else was involved in her death.

A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and will face no further action.

