Leigh-on-Sea murder investigation begins after assaulted man dies

Published
Image source, Essex Police
Image caption,
A man was assaulted on Sunday but died in hospital on Tuesday, police said

A murder investigation has begun after a man died in hospital following an assault.

The man, in his 40s, was seriously injured in Broadway, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, shortly after 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and died on Tuesday. Essex Police said the case had now become a murder investigation.

A man had earlier been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

