Cliffs Pavilion: Plans approved for multi-million pound theatre refurbishment
- Published
Plans for a multi-million pound refurbishment of a seaside theatre have been approved.
The capacity at Cliffs Pavilion in Westcliff, Southend, will be doubled after the single storey side and front extension are completed.
The £8.3m project will create space for a new restaurant while the existing one will be converted into a bar area.
Southend Borough councillor Kevin Buck said said he was "very happy to support" the project.
"As a regular user of the Cliffs I really enjoy the venue," he said.
"I think this is going to be good for the venue."
There were some concerns that an increase in visitors would cause issues with parking in the area, with capacity only increasing by four spaces, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But Mr Buck, Conservative councillor for Prittlewell ward, said: "The railway station is only 500m (1,640ft) away from the Cliffs Pavilion so I think it's already well served by public transport and we've got Shorefield Road car park there as well so over all I am very happy with the application and very happy to support it."
Fund for the project will come from the £20m the council secured from the government's Levelling Up Fund.
The money is intended for "visitor economy" and will also be sued for improvement to Leigh Port.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk