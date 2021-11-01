Fireworks displays: Chelmsford plea for one-hour limit at homes
Residents of a city are being asked to restrict their fireworks displays to just one hour this year.
Chelmsford City Council's Rocket O'Clock campaign aims to keep displays "to a reasonable time", which it says is between 19:30 and 20:30 GMT this Friday and Saturday.
The time coincides with public displays in the Essex city on those two days.
The council said Rocket O'Clock is not a legal requirement, but a "request to please be considerate of others".
Rose Moore, cabinet member for Greener and Safer Chelmsford, said, "Fireworks can be upsetting for a lot of households.
"While many are out enjoying the lights and colours, there are others spending their November evenings trying to comfort shaking dogs, supporting a child or adult with sensory issues through the overwhelming noise, or experiencing unpleasant memories because their PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] is triggered by fireworks.
"Realistically, we know we can't stop people having fireworks at home - the law doesn't support it and of course many people safely enjoy them.
"Rocket O'Clock isn't a legal requirement - it's a request to please be considerate of others. It helps families to know when to expect fireworks, it limits the time window when distress is caused and as a bonus, displays look better together."
This is the second year the council has run the campaign.
