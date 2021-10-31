Stansted Airport evacuation: Arrested man is released
- Published
A man arrested in connection with the evacuation of Stansted Airport after a suspicious package was found has been released without charge, police said.
Passengers were evacuated from the Essex airport on Saturday after reports of the package in the security area.
Essex Police said military explosive experts carried out a controlled explosion and there was "nothing of concern within the bag".
The police cordon was lifted and the airport reopened at about 17:00 BST.
Stansted Airport said arrivals were unaffected but some outbound flights were, and passengers had to contact the individual airlines.
Essex Police said: "A man arrested in connection with the incident at Stansted Airport on Saturday has been released without charge."
The force thanked members of the public for their patience and understanding.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk