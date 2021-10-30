BBC News

Stansted Airport evacuated due to suspicious package

Published
Image source, Reka Ago
Image caption, Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the airport

Passengers have been evacuated from Stansted Airport after reports of a suspicious package in the security area, police said.

Essex Police said a cordon had been set up and military explosive experts would assess the package.

The force said passengers had been evacuated from the area of the airport and "brought to a position of safety".

Stansted Airport confirmed the incident and said police were managing the response.

