Stansted Airport evacuated due to suspicious package
Passengers have been evacuated from Stansted Airport after reports of a suspicious package in the security area, police said.
Essex Police said a cordon had been set up and military explosive experts would assess the package.
The force said passengers had been evacuated from the area of the airport and "brought to a position of safety".
Stansted Airport confirmed the incident and said police were managing the response.
