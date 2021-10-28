Brentwood teen stab victim forever our champ, parents say
The family of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death said he will be "forever our champ".
Charlie Preston, 16, and Frankie Gater, also 16, died after police were called to Regency Court, Brentwood in Essex in the early hours of Sunday.
In the short tribute, Charlie's family added: "Mummy and Daddy love you."
Frankie Watson, 19, of Baker Street, Orsett has been charged with their murder.
He is also charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was remanded in custody until a plea hearing on 23 December.
A post-mortem examination confirmed both boys received stab wounds.
