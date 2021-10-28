Priti Patel: Missing migrants an absolute tragedy
The Home Secretary has described the "appalling" incident in which several migrants were feared to be lost at sea as an "absolute tragedy".
As many as three people could be unaccounted for after trying to cross waters from France to the UK in a dinghy on Monday.
Two Somali nationals were rescued off the Essex coast and searches for any remaining survivors were called off.
Priti Patel said: "It is a tragedy. It is an absolute tragedy, it really is."
She added: "Clearly, there are investigations taking place right now so we have to let that investigation process occur.
"But I can give everyone solid, solid assurance that my work with both France and other counterparts as well is very much based on stopping the loss of life."
The Home Secretary said the government was focusing "on joint co-operation with other governments and other countries to actually get to the source of these issues, which is to stop the people smuggling".
On Wednesday, a former UK Border Force chief said he feared a further loss of life if migrants continued to cross the Channel.
Retired chief immigration officer Kevin Saunders believed the men set off from Dunkirk in France and were likely blown off-course.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said a helicopter and a plane were involved in the search and it is understood RNLI lifeboats were launched from Harwich, Frinton and Walton.
The Home Office said two Somali nationals were being processed within the immigration rules and an "extensive" search and rescue operation for a third man concluded at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.
The BBC understands that the two men brought ashore told rescue crews there were initially five people on board when the boat set off from France on Saturday.
More than 19,400 people have made the crossing from France to England in small boats so far this year, compared to just over 8,460 in 2020, according to Home Office figures.
In July, the UK promised France £54m to boost police patrols at its beaches.
