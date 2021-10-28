Sir David Amess' pet named Westminster Dog of the Year
A French Bulldog who Sir David Amess said always made him smile has been crowned Westminster Dog of the Year.
Vivienne was owned by the Conservative MP for Southend West, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, a fortnight ago.
Sir David nominated his companion for always lifting his spirits and said she was "an enthusiastic supporter of Southend becoming a city!".
Southend was granted city status in Sir David's honour, days after his death.
Westminster Dog of the Year is a celebration of the bond between dogs and their parliamentarian owners.
The Dogs Trust, which runs the awards with The Kennel Club, said Vivienne was a fitting winner "in memory of Sir David Amess, a devoted animal lover".
Conservative MPs Andrew Rosindell and Mark Francois collected the honour with three-year-old Vivienne, who wore a City of Southend neckerchief.
The moment we've all been waiting for... Vivienne takes the #WDOTY crown! In memory of Sir David Amess, a devoted animal lover, Vivienne is a fitting winner.— Dogs Trust Public Affairs (@DT_Pawlitical) October 28, 2021
Accompanied by @AndrewRosindell + Mark Francois MP#WestminsterDogoftheYear pic.twitter.com/V0Yq11AqcL
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had urged people to vote for Sir David's dog, and said the award would be a "wonderful tribute to his memory and love of animals".
The Kennel Club said Vivienne had been the "runaway winner" out of more than 20 entrants.
I want to encourage everyone to vote for Sir David Amess' dog Vivienne for 'Westminster Dog of the Year'.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 26, 2021
Vivienne brought David great joy and happiness, and this award would be a wonderful tribute to his memory and love of animals.
Vote here: https://t.co/M1HEpY1XLp
