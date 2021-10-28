Sir David Amess' pet named Westminster Dog of the Year
A French Bulldog who Sir David Amess said always made him smile has been crowned Westminster Dog of the Year.
Vivienne was owned by the Conservative MP for Southend West, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, a fortnight ago.
Sir David nominated his companion for always lifting his spirits and said she was "an enthusiastic supporter of Southend becoming a city!".
Southend was granted city status in Sir David's honour, days after his death.
Westminster Dog of the Year, which Sir David had entered with his pets several times, but had never won, is a celebration of the bond between dogs and their parliamentarian owners.
The Dogs Trust, which runs the awards with The Kennel Club, said Vivienne was a fitting winner "in memory of Sir David Amess, a devoted animal lover".
Conservative MPs Andrew Rosindell and Mark Francois collected the honour with three-year-old Vivienne, who wore a City of Southend neckerchief.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his congratulations and said Sir David would have been very proud.
Congratulations Vivienne.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 28, 2021
David would have been very proud. https://t.co/nYEPc8EsKZ
Earlier this week, Mr Johnson had urged people to vote for Sir David's dog, and said the award would be a "wonderful tribute to his memory and love of animals".
The Kennel Club said Vivienne had been the "runaway winner" out of more than 20 entrants, each of whom had to describe their favourite characteristics of their dog.
"Every time I walk into the room Vivienne throws herself at me, lies on their back with her legs in the air to be tickled," wrote Sir David.
"But before that she always brings a toy so she is of a generous, giving nature."
Asked how his dog enhanced his day-to-day life, he said: "If I am feeling down, the dog lifts my spirits as she is always pleased to see me and she makes me smile."
The MP described himself as a "great animal lover" on his website, something that was reflected in his record in Parliament.
There is still time to vote for Vivienne for Westminster Dog of the Year! #WDOTY— Sir David Amess MP (@amessd_southend) October 6, 2021
Vote now: https://t.co/WWGFCtZrxN pic.twitter.com/oR5kFIn3V3
He opposed the culling of badgers and was one of the few Tory MPs in favour of a foxhunting ban.
In his most recent Commons intervention, on September 23, he called for a debate on "animal welfare generally, cruelty to animals and the welfare of farmyard animals" to mark World Animal Day on 4 October.
