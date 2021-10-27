Sir David Amess: Coroner opens inquest into MP's death
- Published
Related Topics
An inquest into the death of MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents, has opened and adjourned.
The Conservative Southend West MP was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and a preliminary post-mortem examination report gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds to the chest.
The inquest in Chelmsford was suspended while criminal proceedings take place.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.