Man charged with murder after death of two boys in Brentwood
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of two teenage boys.
They were found fatally injured in Regency Court, Brentwood, Essex, at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.
Frankie Watson, of Baker Street, Orsett, was charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southend Magistrates' Court later.
Essex Police said two men, aged 20 and 21, had been released on bail and a 40-year-old man had been released under investigation.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.