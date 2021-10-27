BBC News

Man charged with murder after death of two boys in Brentwood

Image source, Richard Smith/BBC
Image caption, The two teenagers were found fatally injured in Brentwood, Essex, in the early hours of Sunday

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of two teenage boys.

They were found fatally injured in Regency Court, Brentwood, Essex, at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.

Frankie Watson, of Baker Street, Orsett, was charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southend Magistrates' Court later.

Essex Police said two men, aged 20 and 21, had been released on bail and a 40-year-old man had been released under investigation.

