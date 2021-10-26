Laindon murder trial: Teen accused lashed out in fear of being knifed
A teenager accused of murdering a father celebrating his twin daughters' birthdays "lashed out" because he feared being stabbed, a court heard.
James Gibbons, 34, was fatally stabbed outside his home in Laindon, Essex, on 2 May.
The 16-year-old accused of his murder thought Mr Gibbons had a knife and was going to stab him, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.
The jury previously heard how a homeless man was eating near Mr Gibbons home in Iris Mews, when a group of youths began harassing him, grabbing his phone and taking food from his plate.
After he was hit with a brick, Mr Gibbons chased the youths down an alleyway, where he was stabbed four times.
On Tuesday the teenage defendant told the court he had only meant to scare Mr Gibbons by wielding a knife he had earlier taken from a nearby garden shed.
But, he said, after revealing the weapon, Mr Gibbons turned very angry, grabbed him and threw him against a wall.
The boy said Mr Gibbons then took a black object from his waistband which he thought was a knife, and he believed he was "going to get stabbed".
The boy told the court he "had no option" and "lashed out" stabbing the father-of-four until he let go of him.
He said he "did not know how many times he stabbed" Mr Gibbons.
The trial continues.
